With the Toronto Raptors going through another slow start to the season, it would appear teams are starting to inquire about the availability of some of their star players.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, long-time members of Raptors core in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are garnering interest with teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers viewed as the "expected suitors."

Charania adds that Siakam "appears to be the likelier player to be dealt," and that all three teams - Hawks, Pacers and Kings - have "checked in " on his availability in the past year.

The 29-year-old Siakam has been with the Raptors since 2016 when Toronto selected the native of Cameroon with the 27th overall pick. Siakam is making close to $38 million this season and will be a free agent in the summer when his four-year contract expires.

Over 22 games this season, Siakam is averaging 20.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 49.6 per cent from the field.

Anunoby, 26, is making over $18 million this season and will likely decline his player option for the 2024-25 campaign, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Now in his seventh season in Toronto, the defensive specialist is averaging 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists on 46 per cent shooting over 18 games in 2023-24.

Third-year player Scottie Barnes has been "deemed untouchable in any trade conversations," reports Charania.

Last season, the Raptors elected not to trade pending free agent point guard Fred VanVleet at the deadline and eventually lost him for nothing when he signed a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets worth nearly $129 million.

The 9-13 Raptors, losers of three in a row, sit last in the Atlantic Division and 11th in the Eastern Conference, one spot outside of the play-in tournament picture.

The trade deadline is Feb. 8.