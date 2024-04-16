Blake Griffin has called time on his NBA career.

The six-time All-Star forward announced his retirement in a letter posted to social media on Tuesday.

A native of Oklahoma City, the 35-year-old Griffin appeared in 765 games over 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics. He last played during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 41 contests with the Celtics.

"I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn't be sports retirement letter without acknowledging the "haters," Griffin wrote. "All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can't help but to just feel thankful. The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn't change a thing."

Originally taken with the first overall pick in 2009 out of Oklahoma, Griffin missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. Debuting in the 2010 season, Griffin quickly emerged as one of the game's most dynamic in-game dunkers, winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2011, and quickly struck up an on-court rapport with Clippers teammates Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan, affectionately known as "Lob City."

Griffin was traded to the Pistons amid his eighth season with the Clippers in 2018. He would remain there until his contract was bought out in March of 2011 and Griffin signed with the Nets. After two seasons with Brooklyn, he would finish up his career in Boston.

The dynamism of Griffin's game was greatly hampered over the years by a number of significant knee injuries. Griffin would appear in fewer than 60 games in his last five seasons, sidelined with injury.

He finishes his career averaging 19.0 points on .493 shooting, 8.0 boards and 4.0 assists in 31.9 minutes a night.