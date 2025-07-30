Hillmon hits tiebreaking 3 with 2.6 seconds left, scores career-high 21 points as Dream beat Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Naz Hillmon made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and scored 12 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Atlanta Dream to an 88-85 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Allisha Gray had 15 points, Brionna Jones scored 14 and Maya Caldwell added a season-high 13 points for Atlanta (16-11).

Paige Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings, nine in the last five minutes, and has 11 20-point games this season.

Bueckers hit a 3-pointer that gave Dallas a one-point lead with 2:36 to play. Brionna Jones answered with a bucket inside but Bueckers was fouled as she made a driving layup and hit the free throw to make it 83-81 with 2 minutes remaining.

Te-Hina Paopao hit a driving layup and then made a backdoor cut, caught a pass from Jones and made a layup to give the Dream a two-point lead with 34 seconds left. Arike Ogunbowale answered with a fadeaway jumper with 21 seconds to go before Hillmon hit the winner.

Gray scored 11 points to help Atlanta take a 26-21 lead going into the second quarter. The Wings are 2-13 this season when trailing at the end of the first.

Atlanta’s Brittney Griner was called for two technical fouls moments apart while arguing a foul called and was ejected less than a minute into the third quarter. Jordin Canada (illness) did not play.

Dallas (8-20) went into the game following a 92-82 win over the New York Liberty, the defending WNBA champions.

The Wings wrap up a four-game homestand Friday against Indiana and the Dream take on Phoenix at home.