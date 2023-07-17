Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore has been named the Most Valuable Player of the NBA Summer League, the league Monday.

Whitmore, a 19-year-old from Odenton, Md., was selected by the Rockets with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Villanova University.

The former Wildcat averaged 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, helping lead the Rockets to the NBA Summer League title game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle of two undefeated teams.