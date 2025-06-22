Kevin Durant's time in the desert is over.

The Phoenix Suns have traded the 15-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Going back the other way are Jalen Green, Canadian Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft and five second-round picks.

A 36-year-old native of Washington, DC, Durant spent the past two-plus seasons with the Suns. In 2024-2025, Durant appeared in 62 games, averaging 26.6 points on .527 shooting with 6.0 boards and 5.7 assists over 36.5 minutes a night.

After being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round last spring, the Suns missed the playoffs this season, finishing at 36-46 and 11th in the Western Conference. The team's poor play resulted in the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer at season's end.

Heading into his 18th NBA season, Durant will dress for his fifth team after having also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics. Durant has one year and $48.6 million remaining on a four-year, $194.2 million deal signed with the Nets. His cap hit for next season is $54.7 million.

Originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas, Durant has appeared in 1,123 career games. He missed the entirety of the 2019-2020 season after incurring an Achilles tear during the 2019 NBA Finals as a member of the Warriors. Durant won a pair of NBA titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

For his career, the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player has averaged 27.2 points on .502 shooting, 7.0 boards and 4.4 assists over 36.7 minutes a night.

Internationally, Durant is a four-time Olympic gold medallist with the United States including at last summer's Paris Olympics.