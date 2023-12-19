Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and head coach Ime Udoka have both been fined for directing inappropriate language towards game officials on Tuesday.

Brooks has been fined $35,000 for also publicly criticizing the officiating while Udoka has been fined $25,000.

The incident occurred with 38 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Rockets' 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 17. Both Brooks and Udoka were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Brooks, 27, is in his first season with Houston, where he is averaging 14 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Rockets are ninth in the Western Conference with a 13-11 record.