Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was fined $25,000 by the NBA Wednesday for using profane language during a post-game television interview.

The offending comments came when Brooks and sophomore guard Amen Thompson were interviewed on the court following the Rockets' 114-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday at TD Garden.

Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., had 36 points in the game thanks to a career-high 10 three-pointers.

Thompson had 33 points and hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer.

It's the first fine of the season for Brooks, who has a history of being disciplined by the league.

Brooks has been fined US$135,000 over his career, according to the NBA's website, and has served four one-game suspensions without pay.

Brooks is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game this season, his second in Houston.

-- With files from The Canadian Press.