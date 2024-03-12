Dillon Brooks would welcome more Canadian NBAers on the men's senior basketball team for this summer's Paris Olympics.

Brooks, from Mississauga, Ont., is one of the 14 players who have committed to playing for Canada through this Olympic cycle.

He was instrumental in Canada winning bronze at the FIBA World Cup this past September. Canada won its first-ever men's World Cup medal despite missing several NBA players.

Brooks says that he would welcome players like Jamal Murray, Andrew Nembhard and Andrew Wiggins on the team for the Olympics.

He says what's most important is to win Canada's second-ever men's basketball medal at the Olympics.

Canada earned silver at the 1936 Berlin Games, the first time basketball was an Olympic sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.