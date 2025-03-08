HOUSTON (AP) — Houston rookie Reed Sheppard will miss at least four weeks after fracturing his right thumb.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka announced Sheppard's status Saturday and said that the injury is to the top of his thumb and not the lower portion, which is a “better outcome.”

Udoka said Sheppard would be in a splint for about four weeks as he recovers from the injury that occurred in Houston’s win over New Orleans on Friday night, when he slapped down on the ball on a foul on Zion Williamson.

Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in last year’s draft, is averaging 3.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba