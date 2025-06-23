After acquiring Kevin Durant on Sunday from the Phoenix Suns, the Houston Rockets' next order of business is Fred VanVleet.

The Athletic's Kelly Iko reports the team is expected to decline the veteran point guard's $44.9 million option and attempt to come to terms on a new multi-year deal.

Marc Stein adds the expectation is a deal will get done when free agency opens on June 30 at 6 PM ET.

A native of Rockford, IL, the 31-year-old VanVleet has spent the past two seasons with the Rockets.

He appeared in 60 games this past year, averaging 14.1 points on .378 shooting, with 5.6 assists and 3.7 boards over 35.2 minutes a night.

Undrafted out of Wichita State, VanVleet spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors with whom he won an NBA title in 2019 and was named an All-Star in 2022.

The Rockets have until Sunday to officially handle VanVleet's option.