HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Steven Adams and Phoenix’s Mason Plumlee were ejected Wednesday night after getting into a fight where Adams wrestled Plumlee to the court in the second quarter.

The two big men got tangled up fighting for a rebound with about three minutes left in the first half. The players remained intertwined as they walked away from the basket and Adams, who was facing Plumlee, then lifted him off the floor and wrestled him to the court.

Plumlee landed on top of Adams and the two continued to scuffle while on the ground as players and officials from both teams rushed over to the pileup.

They were soon separated and Plumlee was bleeding on his forehead above his right eye after being pulled away from the melee.

The play was reviewed and both players were given double technicals and ejected.

