The first round of the NBA playoffs is in full swing with a trio of games Wednesday night on TSN.

Action begins with Game 2 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers used a balanced attack to take the opener 128-112. Forward Rui Hachimura led the way with 29 points, while Austin Reaves (23 points), Anthony Davis (22 points), LeBron James (21 points) and D’Angelo Russell (19 points) helped pace Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr., who was named Defensive Player of the Year on Monday, scored a game-high 31 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Grizzlies all-star point guard Ja Morant will be a game-time decision due to an hand injury suffered in Game 1.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said Tuesday Morant did not suffer any ligament damage to his right hand, with an MRI showing only bruising.

Morant scored 18 points in 30 minutes before exiting Sunday’s contest.

Wednesday’s slate also includes Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks will look to pull even in the series after falling 130-117 on Sunday, however they may be without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo who suffered a back injury in the loss.

The star forward had been doubtful to play, but was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday afternoon. Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Tuesday the team was optimistic Antetokounmpo will be good to go having had two full days off between games.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler poured in a game-high 35 points in the Game 1 win.

The final tilt of the night features the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their series.

Denver cruised to a 109-80 win in Game 1 and were led by Canadian guard Jamal Murray with 24 points.

Back-to-back Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic registered 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes in the victory.

