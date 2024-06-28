Guard Immanuel Quickley intends to sign a five-year, $175 million deal to return to the Toronto Raptors, according to multiple reports.

The deal will lock him in alongside Scottie Barnes, who reached a five-year extension to return to the Raptors earlier this week.

As TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes, Toronto has committed at least $400 million -- and potentially up to $445 million -- to Barnes and Quickley this week. Together, they could be making just shy of 55 per cent of the cap during the 2025-26 season.

Quickley was acquired by Toronto from the New York Knicks on Dec. 30 along with Canadian RJ Barrett for forwards OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa. Quickley established himself as a cornerstone piece for the Raps in 38 games down the stretch of the season, averaging 18.6 points per game on .422 from the field and .395 from beyond the arc. He also chipped in with 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while taking over as the team's primary point guard.

The Kentucky product began his career with the Knicks after being selected No. 25 overall in 2020, playing a combined 253 games for New York across parts of four seasons. He took a big leap forward during the 2022-23 campaign, raising his points per game output from 11.3 to 14.9 and also upping his field goal percentage from .392 to .448 en route to finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year Award voting.

A native of Havre de Grace, Md., Quickley averages 13.7 points and 3.5 assists per game for his NBA career.