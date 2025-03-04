Immanuel Quickley and the Toronto Raptors finish off a two-game set against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday after earning a hard-fought 104-102 victory last time out.

Watch the Raptors take on the Magic LIVE Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Toronto (19-42) picked up just their sixth road win of the season on Sunday, thanks in part to Quickley’s second-half heroics.

The 25-year-old guard scored 17 of his team-high 24 points after halftime, recording nine points and an assist in the final 1:14 of the third quarter to push his team’s lead to 81-72 heading into the final frame.

“That’s a really good team we just played,” said Quickley after the victory. “Really physical. I’m just proud of the guys. The way we fought, the way we executed down the stretch. Proud of the guys.”

The Kentucky product looks to have found his stride since overcoming an injury-riddled first half, finishing with 20 points or more in six of his past nine games dating back to Feb. 9.

RJ Barrett chipped in with 22 points of his own in the win, while Jakob Poeltl recorded his 20th double-double on the year with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando (29-33) was led in scoring by Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero with 25 and 23 points, respectively, as the team dropped their third game in a row.

Since announcing that star guard Jalen Suggs would be out indefinitely while awaiting knee surgery to repair a trochlea injury, the Magic have now lost four of their last five contests with their only win coming against the league-worst Washington Wizards.

Suggs has appeared in just 35 games for Orlando this season while dealing with back spasms and the knee injury, but has posted career-high marks with 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game when available.

He is currently without a timeline for a potential return.

The Magic occupy the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and appear to be headed for a play-in berth with a four-and-a-half game lead over the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls.

Toronto was without sophomore shooting guard Gradey Dick for much of Sunday’s contest, with the 21-year-old leaving the contest following a hard fall in the second quarter.

Drafted with the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft, Dick has already been ruled out for Tuesday’s rematch with a pelvic contusion.

In 54 games played this season, the Kansas Jayhawks alum has averaged 14.4 points on 41 per cent shooting in 29.4 minutes per night for Toronto.

He will be joined on the sidelines by Ochai Agbaji, Jamison Battle, Garrett Temple, Ulrich Chomche, and Brandon Ingram, who remains without a target date for a potential return to play since being acquired by the Raptors before last month’s trade deadline.