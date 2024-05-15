DeMar DeRozan says a return to the Chicago Bulls could definitely be on the cards.

The six-time All-Star told former Toronto Raptors teammate Lou Williams that there is "unfinished business" in Chicago as he heads into free agency.

"It's definitely somewhere I'd like to return to," the 34-year-old DeRozan said on Williams' Run It Back podcast. "I think more so than anybody. When the job ain't done with me, Lou, no matter how tough the situation may look, I'm one of those guys that tries to stick it through and try to make something out of nothing. The city is great, I love the city. The organization been great, so it's definitely a place I'd love to return to and take care of unfinished business."

A native of Compton, CA, DeRozan spent the past three seasons with the Bulls after signing a three-year, $81.9 million deal with the team.

In 79 games this past season, DeRozan averaged 24.0 points on .480 shooting, 5.3 assists and 4.3 boards over a career-high 37.8 minutes a night. He averaged 25.5 PPG on .496 shooting, 5.1 APG and 4.7 RPG over 229 games in his three seasons with the Bulls.

Originally taken with the ninth overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC, DeRozan previously spent time with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

DeRozan is set to head into his 16th NBA season.