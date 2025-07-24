The Indiana Fever said on Thursday that there is no timetable for guard Caitlin Clark to return to the court from her right groin injury.

She underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week with the team confirming that there were no additional injuries or damage discovered through the evaluations.

Clark suffered the injury in the final minute of Indiana's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15 and she withdrew from the WNBA All-Star Game and three-point contest to rest.

The 23-year-old guard has missed 11 regular-season games so far in 2025 as well as the Commissioner’s Cup final because of injuries to her left quad and left groin.

She is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season.