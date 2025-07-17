Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she will not participate in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game or 3-point contest due to injury.

Clark missed Wednesday's game against the New York Liberty with a right groin injury that she picked up in the final minute of Tuesday's 85-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The All-Star game is being held in Indianapolis with Clark previously named as a starter and captain.

"I'm so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend," said Clark in a statement. "I want to thank the Indianapolis Host Committee and all of the people that have put endless work in over the past year to put this event together. I know this will be the best All-Star yet.

"I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can't participate in the 3-point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I'm looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win."

Clark has struggled with injuries this season, missing 10 regular-season games as well as the Commissioner's Cup final, as injuries to her quad and left groin previously kept her out of the lineup.

In 13 games this season, she is averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 8.8 assists.

As a rookie last year, she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists as she helped the Fever make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. She earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year award and an All-WNBA First Team nod.