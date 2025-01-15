NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was suspended for one game without pay by the NBA on Wednesday night for inappropriate contact and verbal abuse of a game official.

Mathurin was penalized for his actions with 3:58 left in the Pacers’ 127-117 home loss to Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Mathurin will sit out Indiana's game in Detroit on Thursday night. He's averaging 16.5 points in 41 games this season.

