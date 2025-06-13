The Indiana Pacers lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 60-57 at half time in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.

Indiana got contributions up and down the lineup, with five players scoring six-or-more points - and former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam leading the way with 14 points and four steals.

Oklahoma was led by Jalen Williams (16 points, three rebounds) and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (12 points, two rebounds).

Late in the first half, the Thunder picked up their first flagrant of the game when Lu Dort connected with Obi Toppin's head on a drive with a swinging arm, sending the forward to the ground. Toppin hit one of two free throws, and Indiana tied the game on the ensuing possession.

With the game taking on a more physical nature as the second quarter moved on, the Thunder started to gain momentum. A 7-0 run pushed them to a game-high six-point lead at 51-45, helped by their zero turnovers through the first eight minutes of the frame.

Toppin was whistled for a flagrant foul of his own after knocking Alex Caruso to the ground late in the second quarter. Double technicals were also given to Toppin and Thunder centre Isaiah Hartenstein for a scrum that ensued after the play was whistled dead.

Neither side could take control of the pace early in the second frame. T.J. McConnell chipped in eight points in 11 minutes for Indiana, while Alex Caruso supplied nine points in nine minutes as both benches got involved.

After six minutes of action in the second quarter, the Thunder owned a one-point lead and neither side had taken an advantage of more than three points in the frame.

A high-scoring first quarter ended with the Pacers leading the Thunder 35-34.

Oklahoma City battled back after a slow start, tying the score at 24 after trailing by as much as eight earlier in the frame, but the Indiana crowd was energized with over a minute remaining in the first quarter by a Pascal Siakam two-handed slam dunk.

The Thunder called the game's first timeout after an Andrew Nembhard three just over five minutes into the game. The Canadian's shot from distance extended Indiana's lead to 20-12 in an ongoing strong start.

Indiana's offence came out firing on all cylinders - the team registered eight assists before their first turnover in building a lead in the opening quarter.

Chet Holmgren went down in a heap after he tripped over Siakam's foot early in the first. The lanky centre lay on the court for a moment before getting up with a moderate limp.

Indiana held a 13-10 lead before they missed their first field goal attempt in the game at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter.

Indiana takes a 3-1 series lead with a win, leaving them one victory away from the franchise's first-ever NBA title. Oklahoma City will even the series at 2-2 with a win.

