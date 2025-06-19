The Indiana Pacers lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 64-42 at halftime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals as they try to earn a win and stay alive.

The Thunder lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can capture the NBA championship with a victory.

Aurora, Ont.’s Andrew Nembhard scored 10 in the first half to help boost the Pacers offence, while Pascal Siakam led the team with 13 points heading into the break.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is active for Game 6 after being listed as questionable with a right calf strain heading into the action.

He scored 12 points in the first half as the Pacers had six players contribute at least eight heading into halftime.

Meanwhile for the Thunder, NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 15 points with three rebounds and Jalen Williams led the visitors with 16 points after the second quarter of play.

The Thunder, who led by as many as eight in the first half, are aiming to win their first title since the team relocated from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Pacers are trying to force the series to a winner-take-all Game 7, which would take place at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sunday.