The Indiana Pacers lead the Oklahoma City Thunder 48-47 at halftime of Game 7 of the NBA Finals, despite losing star guard Tyrese Haliburton to a lower-leg injury.

Haliburton connected on 3-of-5 shots for nine points and logged seven minutes before leaving in the first quarter on Sunday.

The Pacers said Haliburton would not return.

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped all scorers with 16 in the first half.

Pascal Siakam chipped in 10 points for the Pacers.

Oklahoma City held a 25-22 advantage after 12 minutes.

The Pacers earned a commanding 108-91 win over the Thunder to set up the deciding game in the series.

Haliburton was the hero in the Finals opener, lifting the Pacers to a 111-110 win in Oklahoma.

The Thunder responded with a 123-107 victory in Game 2 and the series was again even after a pair of contests in Indiana.

Oklahoma came away with a 120-109 triumph in Game 5.