CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers overcame a career-high 35 points from Hornets rookie Brandon Miller to beat Charlotte 115-99 on Sunday night and snap a three-game skid.

Aaron Nesmith added 22 points and Myles Turner had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers (28-23), who held the Hornets to 39.8% shooting from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points in 20 minutes while remaining on a minutes restriction due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Miller finished 10 of 25 from the field, 10 of 12 from the foul line and had five 3s for the Hornets. P.J. Washington added 22 points for Charlotte (10-38), which has lost seven straight — five of those by double digits.

The Pacers wasted little time jumping on a Hornets team playing without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Mark Williams and Cody Martin, building a 26-13 lead after the first quarter. The Pacers held the Hornets to 5-of-25 shooting in the opening quarter.

Indiana led by 24 in the third quarter, but the Hornets would cut the lead to 10 early in the fourth quarter behind Miller, who had 27 points in the second half.

But the Hornets could never get within striking distance, and the Pacers pushed the lead back to 17 after Nesmith stole a pass at midcourt and cashed in with an emphatic breakaway two-handed dunk with 5:36 left.

Miles Bridges had a rough night for the Hornets, finishing 8 of 23 from the floor while missing six layups.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Houston on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host Los Angeles Lakers on second night of a back-to-back.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba