Rick Carlisle will be on the bench of the Eastern Conference champions for the foreseeable future.

Marc Stein reports the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a multiyear extension with their head coach.

Carlisle, 65, is heading into the fifth season of his second stint with the team. The team went 50-32 last season, finishing second in the Central Division, before going on a run to their first NBA Finals since 2000.

A native of Ogdensburg, NY, Carlisle previously had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons, leading the former to an NBA title in 2011 and was named NBA Coach of the Year with the latter in 2002.

In 23 seasons as a head coach, Carlisle has a mark of 993-860 (.536). His 993 regular-season victories are 11th-most in NBA history and second among active coaches behind Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks (1,162). His 86 playoff victories are 10th-most in NBA history.

As a player, Carlisle was taken with the 70th overall selection of the 1984 NBA Draft out of Virginia. He appeared in 188 games across five seasons with the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets, winning a title with the Celtics in 1986.