The Indiana Pacers will be without guard Tyrese Haliburton due to a hamstring injury when they play host to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski adds that there are serious doubts about Haliburton's availability for Game 4 as well, and that the guard will be reassessed ahead of that game on Monday.

Haliburton, 24, left Game 2 with what was initially reported as left leg soreness during a defensive possession in the third quarter. He recorded 10 points, eight assists, and four rebounds in 27 minutes before making his exit in the team's 126-110 loss at TD Garden.

The former Iowa State Cyclone averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 69 games played during the 2023-2024 regular season, which earned him third-team All-NBA honours.

In his third year with the Pacers after being traded from the Sacramento Kings, Haliburton led his team to a 47-35 record and the Eastern Conference finals after taking down the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Indiana trails 2-0 in their seven-game series with the Celtics heading into tonight's game.