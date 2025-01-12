SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Isaiah Collier drove for the go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left to lift the Utah Jazz to a 112-111 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night.

Collier finished with a career-high 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Collin Sexton added 21 points to lead the Jazz, snapping a three-game losing streak. Svi Mykhailiuk and Brice Sensabaugh chipped in 16 points apiece.

Sensabaugh put Utah up 110-108 on a 3-pointer with 1:48 left but Tosan Evbuomwan knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 6.4 remaining.

Evbuomwan led Brooklyn with 22 points and Ziaire Williams added 19. Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton each tallied 14 points. Simmons added nine assists and Claxton collected 12 rebounds.

Brooklyn dropped its fifth straight game.

With the Nets leading by one, Collier and Sensabaugh bookended a 13-3 run with a pair of 3-pointers to put Utah up 85-76 with 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Brooklyn trailed the entire fourth quarter until Williams made four straight free throws to tie the game at 102 with 1:01 left in regulation.

Takeaways

Nets: Missed baskets and missed free throws at critical junctures cost Brooklyn a shot at securing its second win in its last five road games.

Jazz: Efficient perimeter shooting carried Utah to its third home win of the season. The Jazz made 17 3-pointers and shot 39% from long distance.

Key moment

Tyrese Martin and Claxton both missed potential go-ahead baskets in the final 30 seconds of regulation while the Jazz went scoreless over the final two-minute stretch.

Key stat

Brooklyn and Utah both only had 11 players active for the game due to assorted injuries.

Up next

Brooklyn is at Portland on Tuesday while Utah hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba