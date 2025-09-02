Israel, Slovenia, France advance in Eurobasket

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Deni Avdija led the way with 22 points as Israel reached the knockout stage at EuroBasket with a 92-89 win over Belgium on Tuesday, when Slovenia and France also advanced.

Luka Doncic scored 26 points as Slovenia overcame Iceland 87-79 to reach the last 16, qualifying France along the way. The Los Angeles Lakers star was just 2 of 10 from 3-point range.

Avdija, a Portland Trail Blazers forward, scored 23 points Sunday when Israel stunned Paris Olympics silver medalist France 82-69. This time, Maccabi Tel Aviv center Roman Sorkin backed him up with 18 points.

Israel led by 21 points at one stage in the Polish city of Katowice before Belgium closed the gap.

With four seconds left, Yam Madar sank two free throws to give Israel a 92-87 lead and ensure a tense victory that put Israel provisionally top of Group D.

Loic Schwartz hit four three-pointers among his 14 points for Belgium.

Later Tuesday in Group D, France faced co-host Poland, while defending champion Spain played already-qualified Italy in Group C in the Cypriot city of Limassol.

Antetokounmpo rests and Greece loses

Also in Group C, Greece lost 80-77 to Bosnia and Herzegovina for its first defeat.

The Greeks had already qualified for the last 16 and star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was rested in Limassol because of some knee discomfort.

Head coach Vassilis Spanoulis told Greek public broadcaster ERT that Antetokounmpo should be available to play Thursday against Spain.

Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic and John Roberson both had 18 points for Bosnia and Herzegovina, which improved to 2-2 in the group phase.

Georgia kept its qualifying chances alive with a 93-61 rout of co-host Cyprus, which is winless. Barcelona forward Tornike Shengelia scored 27 points for Georgia and Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

The top four from each group contest the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Spain beat France 88-76 in the 2022 final.

