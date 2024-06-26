It was a historical night for France at the NBA Draft

The NBA may have to rethink the timing of its annual draft. Not the month, but a tweak to the hour the picks start coming off the board.

Paris is six hours ahead of New York, so French basketball fans eager to see history had to stay up into the wee hours of Thursday morning to see France join the United States as the only countries with three players drafted in the top 10 picks of an NBA draft.

And as the first round was a coming to an end, a total of four Frenchmen had been drafted: Zaccharie Risacher. Alex Sarr. Tidjane Salaun. Pacome Dadiet.

The question going into Wednesday night's draft was whether Risacher or Sarr would hear their name called as the No. 1 pick overall by Commissioner Adam Silver, and become the second straight Frenchman to be take first overall on the heels of last season's eventual Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyana.

Atlanta made Risacher that player.

Washington took 7-footer Sarr at No. 2, making a second straight draft the Wizards selected a player from France. Then the NBA draft really took on a decidedly French flavor with Charlotte helping France make history by selecting Salaun at No. 6 overall.

France made it a quartet when the New York Knicks drafted Dadiet as the 25th pick overall. Dadiet, who turns 19 in July, is a developing player at 6-8 who can finish at the rim. He is also a versatile defender who has been honing his game in Germany.

Risacher (pronounced Ree-zah-shay) said it means a lot for all of France and the country’s booming basketball pipeline to the NBA.

“I know that a lot of France stayed up all night to watch this,” Risacher said." That’s amazing for French basketball, and I’m so happy to be a part of something special for my country. I think it’s going to be more players who will be able to get to the NBA and do something great. I’m really proud to be a part of it.”

This is the second straight year Washington went for a player from France. The Wizards traded up a spot a year ago, swapping lottery picks with Indiana to land Bilal Coulibaly. Washington general manager Will Dawkins said he feels like he got the same question on French basketball talent a year ago.

“It’s only getting better,” Dawkins said. "And I’ll be honest, it’s going to continue to get better, because there are some more guys coming.”

The timing couldn't be better for France, which is hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The country Tony Parker win four NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs are a true gold medal threat thanks in part to Minnesota center Rudy Gobert, this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Charlotte general manager Jeff Peterson said France truly loves basketball and the NBA now is reaping a generation influenced by plyers like Parker, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

“It’s a very, very strong country when it comes to basketball,” Peterson said. "So I just think that this younger generation, they’ve grown up and they’ve seen it and they’ve loved it. And those guys have been great role models for them.”

Salaun said French players have improved with their impact now being felt in the world.

"It’s just the beginning,” Salaun said.

___

AP Sports Writers Tim Reynolds, Charles Odum, Noah Trister, Steve Reed and Aaron Beard contributed to this report.

___

