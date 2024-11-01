TORONTO — Ja'Kobe Walter may make his NBA debut for the Toronto Raptors tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 20-year-old shooting guard missed the Raptors training camp, pre-season, and first five games of the regular-season with a sprained shoulder.

Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic said during his pre-game media availability that Walter will be available to play.

Walter was selected 19th overall by Toronto in this past summer's NBA draft.

He averaged 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 35 games in his only season at Baylor.

All-star forward Scottie Barnes (broken orbital), point guard Immanuel Quickley (right pelvis contusion), among others, remain out for the Raptors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.