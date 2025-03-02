NEW YORK (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was fined $25,000 on Sunday for throwing the game ball into the stands at the end of the third quarter of Friday night's home loss to the New York Knicks.

Morant angrily flung the ball across the court and into the seats with the Grizzlies leading 88-82 at the end of the period. He was assessed a technical foul.

New York ultimately rallied for a 114-113 victory.

Morant is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists this season. Memphis entered Sunday in fourth place in the Western Conference.

