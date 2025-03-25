The Toronto Raptors are resting two lineup mainstays for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, as Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl will not dress, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

You can watch the action LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 7:30p.m. ET / 4:30p.m. PT.

Lewenberg notes that guard Gradey Dick, who is nursing a bone bruise in his right knee, along with Brandon Ingram and Chris Boucher, will also not be in the lineup.

Quickley and Poeltl combined to Toronto to a victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday, but Quickley will sit out for the second time in three games.

The Raptors (25-47) snapped a four-game losing streak with their win against Washington, but fruitless stretches from the Philadelphia 76ers and Nets (both 23-49) have left the Raptors with the seventh-worst record in the NBA.

Duke guard Cooper Flagg is the presumed top prize for whichever NBA team wins the draft lottery and the right to select first in the draft in the summer, as it's become a race to the bottom for many teams across the league.

The Raptors will miss the playoffs for their third consecutive season. The team qualified for the playoffs every season from 2013-20, including winning the title in 2019.