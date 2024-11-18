TORONTO — Chants of "Jak! Jak! Jak!" could be heard coming through the doors of the Toronto Raptors' locker room as Jakob Poeltl turned in another stellar performance in the best season of his career.

Poeltl had 30 points and 15 rebounds in Toronto's 130-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday to end the Raptors' seven-game losing skid. Those numbers boosted Poeltl's stats this season to 17.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, both career highs.

His previous bests were 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22.

"It's a little bit of throwback to college times," said Poeltl, who averaged 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds in his final season with the NCAA's Utah Utes. "I've always prided myself on looking for my opportunities, playing winning basketball whatever role that may be.

"Right now, especially with the type of rhythm I'm having, the shots feel good, the floaters feel good. I feel like I can be productive out there."

To call Poeltl productive over his past three games is an understatement.

He had 25 points and 18 rebounds in Toronto's 99-95 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday and then had 35 points and 12 boards in the Raptors' 126-123 overtime loss in Boston to the NBA-champion Celtics on Saturday.

The stretch has been the strongest of his nine-year NBA career and one of the strongest of any players since he entered the league in 2016-17. He joins Nikola Jokic (x3), Anthony Davis (x2), Giannis Antetokounmpo (x2), Karl-Anthony Towns and Domantas Sabonis as the only NBAers to have three straight games of at least 25 points and 12 rebounds on 60 per cent shooting.

"What have you been seeing? Because I see a monster, so what have you been seeing?" said RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., whose game-high 39 points was the most a Canadian has ever scored for the Raptors. "He's going crazy right now.

"We don't get this win without Jak. We're not in a lot of these games without Jak."

Poeltl said he doesn't feel like he's changed his play style or mindset significantly, but that the injury-ravaged Raptors (3-12) have created more opportunities for him as they make him and Barrett the focus of their offence.

"There are situations when I'm catching in rhythm because I'm getting a couple of easy ones," said Poeltl. "It feels more comfortable. I feel like I have more of a flow.

"It's easier to just every now and then and maybe break out of a play if I feel like I see something or be more aggressive in certain situations. So maybe it's that."

Head coach Darko Rajakovic thinks it's definitely a mindset change.

"He's playing with more force, going downhill and trying to dunk in some of those situations," said Rajakovic. "That's a testament to his work.

"That's a testament to everything that he did over the course of the summer and if he continues like this, we're going to have another all-star player."

Several Raptors remained out for the game, including all-star forward Scottie Barnes (right orbital fracture), starting point guard Immanuel Quickley (partially torn UCL), veteran forward Bruce Brown (arthroscopic knee surgery), backup centre Kelly Olynyk (lumbar strain) of Kamloops, B.C., and first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter (right shoulder sprain).

Veteran centre Bruno Fernando (right ankle sprain) was added to Toronto's inactive list Sunday.

That pile of injuries contributed to the Raptors' losing skid but Poeltl said he and his teammates never got too down.

"We just couldn't figure out a way to get over the hump," he said. "Yes, obviously losing sucks and it's not like we were in super-high spirits.

"I don't know if you guys heard the celebration in the locker room. It was a little bit of a relief factor with it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.