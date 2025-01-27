TORONTO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and 11 boards, and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-104 on Monday night for their first four-game winning streak in almost two years.

RJ Barrett scored 17 points for Toronto and Chris Boucher had 14.

Toronto last won four straight from Feb. 12-25, 2023, a run that also included a home victory over the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson scored 31 points and CJ McCollum had 22 as the Pelicans dropped to 4-19 on the road.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Trey Murphy III added 14 for New Orleans, which shot 6 of 28 from 3-point range.

The Raptors had lost 17 of 20 before beating Orlando last Tuesday at home. Toronto then swept a two-game series at Atlanta, its second and third road wins of the season.

The Raptors started 0-10 away from home before winning at New Orleans on Nov. 27.

Takeaways

Pelicans: Coach Willie Green was ejected for a double technical with 7:22 left in the fourth after he went onto the court to argue a non-call on Williamson’s driving basket.

Raptors: Barnes — who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday, his first such honor — finished 6 of 21 from the field and 1 of 7 from 3-point range.

Key moment

After being outscored 35-18 in the third, turning a 16-point lead into a one-point deficit, Toronto regained control with a 10-2 spurt to begin the fourth.

Key stat

Williamson shot 7 of 9 in the first half but the rest of the Pelicans combined to go 6 of 32. New Orleans trailed 56-40 at the break.

Up next

Both teams play again Wednesday, when New Orleans hosts Dallas and Toronto visits Washington.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba