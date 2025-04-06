NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson returned to the New York Knicks' lineup on Sunday against Phoenix after spraining his right ankle a month ago.

Brunson missed 15 games after he was hurt late in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6. He practiced fully with the Knicks for the first time since the injury on Friday and he was cleared to return Sunday following a pregame workout at Madison Square Garden.

Backup point guard Deuce McBride also returned from his eight-game absence with a groin injury, putting the Knicks in good health heading into the final week of the regular season.

They went 9-6 without Brunson, their All-Star point guard and captain, to remain in third place in the Eastern Conference and will secure a second straight 50-win season with one more victory.

