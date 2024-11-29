CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 31 points and made two clutch free throws with 8.6 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets 99-98 to improve to 3-0 in NBA Cup play on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who entered the game 23 points behind the Orlando Magic in point differential in Group A and in need of a blowout win. The Magic are 2-0 in group play and visit Brooklyn on Friday night.

Brandon Miller had 20 points and Josh Green added 15 points for the Hornets, who played without three starters, including the red-hot LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Mark Williams, as well as key reserves Nick Richards, Tre Mann and Grant Williams.

The Knicks committed eight turnovers in the first quarter and were held to 15 points.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York played sloppy and uninspired basketball in the first half. The Knicks took the lead in the last minute, but it was short-lived as Josh Green hit a jumper to take the lead back, then proceeded to steal a lazy inbounds pass from Mikal Bridges and turn around to hit a fading jumper as time expired.

Hornets: Ball, who came in averaging 40.3 points per game over his previous four outings, sat out with left calf soreness. Head coach Charles Lee said Ball felt something toward the end of Wednesday night's 98-94 loss to the Miami Heat. He offered no updates on when Ball may return to the lineup.

Key moment

Brunson's mid-range jumper with 4:50 left put the Knicks ahead for good.

Key stat

Miller was 7 of 25 from the field and 2 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Up next

The Knicks host the Pelicans on Sunday. The Hornets host the Hawks on Saturday night.

