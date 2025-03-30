NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson said Sunday he is feeling and moving better on his sprained right ankle and still hoping to rejoin the New York Knicks before the playoffs.

Brunson missed his 12th straight game when the Knicks played Portland and the All-Star point guard isn't certain when he can return. But he believes he is progressing toward being able to do so within the two weeks remaining in the regular season.

“Realistically, I’m hoping to play before the playoffs,” Brunson said. “I think it’s good for me to get some game reps before we go into that type of stretch run, but most importantly I want to make sure I’m 100% healthy.”

Brunson was hurt March 6 in Los Angeles during a loss to the Lakers. He spoke to reporters Sunday for the first time since and said he is able to sprint and has been cleared for basketball activities.

But he's still not ready for basketball games. The Knicks have eight left after Sunday before the regular season ends April 13.

He is hoping to be fully healthy before he returns but would be open to doing so even if not, if the team's medical staff gives the OK.

“Obviously, I want to feel 100% but a lot of this is also mental, just making sure I can trust everything I do,” Brunson said. “So it’s just a conversation for us to have.”

The Knicks have help up reasonably well without their captain. They entered 6-5 since he went out to remain in third place in the Eastern Conference and have clinched a playoff spot, even though backup point guards Deuce McBride and Cam Payne both remain out of the lineup with their own injuries.

“We said this all along from the standpoint of, you’re not going to replace Jalen individually, we have to do it collectively,” coach Tom Thibodeau said, “and I think we’ve done that.”

Brunson has played in 61 games and needs to play in four more to be eligible for awards after the season. Asked if that was important, Brunson said: “Individually yeah, but I just want to make sure I’m fully healthy before anything.”

The Knicks' hopes were wrecked last year in the postseason by injuries, with Brunson among the players who were hurt when they lost in the East semifinals. Maybe this time they caught a break, with Brunson's injury perhaps not as bad as it immediately looked when he went down after a drive to the basket, and early enough to allow him time to be back for the most important games.

“Obviously, you fear for the worst, (then) obviously, not being that bad, but I think the worst part is knowing that I’m getting better and better but I’m still not where I want to be,” Brunson said. “That’s the most frustrating part about it all. But like I said, day to day it’s been getting better and better, so I hope it keeps continuing to progress that way.”

