NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 26 points and 11 assists, and the New York Knicks rolled to a 134-106 victory Monday night that extended the Washington Wizards' losing streak to nine games.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes for the Knicks, who were off and running right from the start even while playing for the second straight night. They rang up 40 points in the first quarter and put up 36 more in the third, building the lead to 109-75 at the end of the period.

New York went 20 for 40 from 3-point range and finished with its highest point total while just missing its largest margin of victory.

Cam Payne was 5 for 6 behind the arc and had 17 points off the bench, while OG Anunoby scored 16.

Bub Carrington, Jonas Valanciunas and Corey Kispert each scored 18 points for Washington.

Takeaways

Wizards: Since winning two straight games to get to 2-2, Washington hasn't won and has barely even been competitive. All but one loss during its skid has been by double digits.

Knicks: New York easily could have come out with little energy, playing a bad team on the second night of a back-to-back before leaving for a long trip Tuesday. Instead, the Knicks got their starters some extra rest before a flight to Phoenix.

Key moment

Reserve Pacome Dadiet hit his first two 3-point attempts in the second quarter. The latter made the Knicks 9 for 12 behind the arc to start the game.

Key stat

Brunson made five 3-pointers and shot 9 for 15 overall after he went 3 for 14 and missed all five 3-point attempts in the victory over Brooklyn on Sunday.

Up next

The Knicks start their five-game trip Wednesday at Phoenix and aren't back home again in November. The Wizards host Boston on Friday.

