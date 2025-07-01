OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jalen Williams, the All-Star guard/forward who helped the Oklahoma City Thunder win their first NBA title, had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist.

The team said he will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks. Thunder general manager Sam Presti said he expects Williams to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals last season and was named to the All-NBA third team and the NBA All-Defensive second team. He was injured during the Thunder’s 125-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on April 9 and played in all 23 postseason games while nursing the torn ligament.

Williams averaged 23.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in the Finals against the Indiana Pacers, including a playoff career-high 40 points in a 120-109 win in Game 5.

“I really thought it was pretty impressive that he just kept moving along with no excuses and obviously played his best basketball down the stretch of the season,” Presti said.

Dr. Steven Shin performed the procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

