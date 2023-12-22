NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets held off the Brooklyn Nets 122-117 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to 20-10. Brooklyn has lost five in a row to fall to 13-15.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 23 points. Cam Johnson had 17, Dorian Finney-Smith and Mikal Bridges each had 14, Royce O’Neale and Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 apiece and Nic Claxton finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Thomas’ four-point play with 19.4 seconds brought the Nets within one.

Following a timeout, Murray made three of four free throws to push the advantage to four. The teams then spent the final five seconds trading free throws.

The Nets did not have Ben Simmons (left lower back nerve impingement) and Lonnie Walker IV (strained left hamstring) due to injuries.

UP NEXT:

Nuggets: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

Nets: Hosts Detroit on Saturday night.

