DENVER (AP) — Point guard Jamal Murray returned to the Denver Nuggets' lineup on Friday night against Memphis following a six-game absence with an injured right hamstring.

After a slow start following his signing of a four-year, $208 million contract extension, Murray entered the game against the Grizzlies averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game.

Murray last played March 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. During his absence, the Nuggets lost a season-high four consecutive games, a skid that culminated with the Tuesday firings of coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth, who had long clashed.

Assistant David Adelman took over as coach and in his first game in charge Denver snapped its skid with a 124-116 win at Sacramento on Thursday night.

The Nuggets wrap up the regular season Sunday at Houston.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba