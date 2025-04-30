DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray erupted for 43 points and Russell Westbrook chipped in 21 in his return from a foot injury, sparking the Nuggets' 131-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night that gave Denver a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Nuggets also got 23 from Game 4 hero Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic's 21st career playoff triple-double (18 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists).

Again, Denver took a 22-point lead early in the fourth quarter only to watch the Clippers go on a furious run, like they did in Game 4 when they erased their entire deficit only to lose 101-99 when Gordon's buzzer-beater for the first walk-off dunk in NBA playoff history.

This time, the Clippers went on a 17-4 run to cut their deficit to single digits at 116-107, but the Nuggets fended off another frenetic finish by going on an 11-0 run with Murray scoring six and Gordon five to compel Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to empty his bench.

Game 6 is Thursday night at the Intuit Dome and another win by Denver would set up a second-round series against top-seeded Oklahoma City.

Ivaca Zubac led the Clippers with a playoff career-high 27 points, Kawhi Leonard added 20 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18.

Murray was 8 of 14 from beyond the arc and 17 of 26 overall. He even sank a 3 from the top of the key that didn't count because the ball left his fingertips a split-second after the red light lit up the backboard signaling the end of the first half.

That left Denver with a 67-59 lead, which the Nuggets extended to 99-83 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to two big 3s in the closing seconds, one by Westbrook and the other a 28-footer from Christian Braun.

Westbrook, who sat out Game 4 with left foot inflammation, returned to action and scored 16 first-half points in 12 minutes. His return allowed Nuggets interim coach David Adelman who use his bench more after all five starters logged at least 42 minutes in Game 4.

The Clippers hadn't lost back-to-back games since March 4.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA