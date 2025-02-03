MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points, GG Jackson added a season-high 27, and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 128-109 on Monday night.

Ja Morant, returning after a two-game absence to nurse a sore right shoulder, finished with 25 points and 11 assists as Memphis won its ninth in the last 10. The victory, coupled with Houston's 124-118 loss to the New York Knicks, gave Memphis a 1 1/2-game advantage over the Rockets for second place in the West.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 27 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Stephon Castle finished with 21 points as San Antonio lost its fourth in the last five.

The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes by a medical emergency to a courtside spectator.

The lineups for both teams were somewhat depleted. Memphis starting guard Desmond Bane sat out with a sore ankle. Meanwhile, three former Spurs players were headed to other teams in trades. De'Aaron Fox — traded to the Spurs from Sacramento over the weekend — was not with the team yet.

Takeaways

Spurs: San Antonio has stumbled out of the chute on the six-game annual Rodeo Road Trip, having lost the first two.

Grizzlies: Memphis has won 16 of the last 17 over Spurs.

Key moment

San Antonio cut the deficit to single digits with just less than 11 minutes to play, but Jaren Jackson Jr. and GG Jackson scored on consecutive baskets to stretch the lead to 14.

Key stat

San Antonio committed 23 turnovers for 34 Memphis points. That helped the Grizzlies surpass 100 points for the 52nd consecutive game.

Up next

Both teams play on the road Wednesday. The Spurs are at Atlanta for the second game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Grizzlies visit the Raptors.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba