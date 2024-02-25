WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Caris LeVert added 18 points and 12 boards, and the Cleveland Cavaliers avoided their first three-game skid since December with a 114-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Evan Mobley added 21 points and Donovan Mitchell had 16 points in his return after missing the first two games following the All-Star break with an illness.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 15 points during a late 22-4 run to help Cleveland secure a season sweep of Washington. The Cavs are second in the Eastern Conference, one game ahead of Milwaukee.

Jordan Poole scored a season-high 31 points and Kyle Kuzma added 27 for the Wizards, who extended their season-worst losing streak to 11 games and fell to 2-12 under interim coach Brian Keefe.

Wizards starter Bilal Coulibaly, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, played only six minutes and left with a bruised right pelvis following an awkward fall on an attempted first-quarter dunk. Corey Kispert sat out with an illness.

After Poole scored 11 points — and hit three 3-pointers — during a 14-0 run that gave the Wizards a 94-88 lead, the Cavs responded with their decisive run.

Garland made a pair of 3s to pull the game even, Mitchell hit a 3 from LeVert's feed to put Cleveland in front for good, and by the time Mobley hit a putback and Garland followed with a layup, Cleveland had built a 110-98 advantage.

