Jaylen Brown is the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

The Celtics’ co-star to Jayson Tatum was Boston’s best player in the series, finishing the close out Game 5 with 21 points in their 106-88 win.

Tatum was off to start the series and Brown picked up the slack offensively, combining for 43 points over Games 1 and 3. Game 3 was his best effort of the series, pouring in 30 as the Celtics took a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Brown scored just 10 in Game 4 as the Mavericks blew out Boston, but bounced back Monday night in Game 5 as they closed out the series at TD Garden.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the series. He averaged 23.0 points during 70 regular season games.

A three-time All-Star, Brown just wrapped up his eighth season with the Celtics after being selected No. 3 overall in 2016.

More to come.