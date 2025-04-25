ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum is in Boston's starting lineup Friday night for Game 3 of the Celtics' series against the Orlando Magic after missing a game with a bone bruise in his right wrist.

Tatum was hurt in the series opener after a hard fall and sat out Game 2, the first postseason game he missed in his career. The Celtics had originally listed the All-Star forward as doubtful to play Friday, then upgraded him to questionable and said he was available shortly before the game.

The NBA champion and No. 2-seeded Celtics brought a 2-0 lead into the game at Orlando, where they lost twice during the regular season, both without Tatum.

The Celtics will play without starting guard Jrue Holiday because of strained right hamstring. Al Horford is starting in a big lineup along with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba