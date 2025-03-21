SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeremy Sochan had 23 points, Keldon Johnson added 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to close on an 11-3 run and beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers 128-120 on Friday night.

Stephon Castle added 17 points and a season-high 14 assists for San Antonio, which won consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 3.

Quentin Grimes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Philadelphia dropped its third straight. Justin Edwards added 25 points and Guerschon Yabusele had 23 points and nine rebounds.

San Antonio tied the game at 100 two minutes into the fourth quarter after being outscored 43-27 in the third.

Philadelphia continues to spiral without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain and Kelly Oubre Jr., losing for the 18th time in its last 21 games.

Maxey missed his 10th straight game with sprains to his lower back and finger, but is nearing a return.

Takeaways

76ers: Former San Antonio guard Lonnie Walker IV had three points in 11 minutes.

Spurs: Sandro Mamukelashvili had two points two days after scoring a career-high 34 points in San Antonio’s 120-105 victory over New York. Mamukelashvili was 7 for 7 on 3-pointers against the Knicks on Wednesday but was 0 for 3 on 3s against the 76ers.

Key moment

Sochan's alley-oop dunk off a pass from Johnson gave the Spurs a 119-117 lead with 3:14 remaining. It was San Antonio's first lead since blowing a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

Key stat

San Antonio won consecutive games for the first time since beating the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 31 and Denver on Jan. 3. It was also the first time the Spurs have won consecutive home games since mid-December.

Up next

76ers: At Atlanta on Sunday night.

Spurs: At Toronto on Sunday night to open a three-game road trip.

