LAS VEGAS -- — Jewell Loyd tied a Las Vegas record with seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 27 points, and the Aces bounced back from a 53-point loss to roll past the Golden State Valkyries 101-77 on Sunday.

Tipping off 25 hours after getting beat 111-58 by league-leading Minnesota in the worst home defeat in WNBA history, the Aces took out their frustrations on the expansion Valkyries, who had won three straight road games.

Las Vegas led 50-25 at halftime with Aces reserves scoring 25 points, while the Valkyries' bench had two points. The Aces finished with 18 3-pointers, tying the franchise record.

Jackie Young scored 20 points for the Aces (15-14). A'ja Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Chelsea Gray added 11 points.

Ilana Rupert led the Valkyries (14-14) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Carla Leite and Laeticia Amihere both had 14 points and Kaila Charles added 13.

The Aces led 27-14 after one quarter, making 9 of 16 shots.

In the closing seconds of the second quarter, Golden State's Janelle Salaun was given a Flagrant 2 foul for knocking Loyd to the ground behind the play. Salaun was ejected and Loyd made the free throws and Kirstan Bell hit a buzzer beater for the 25-point halftime lead.