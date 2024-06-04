JJ Redick is nearing a return to the NBA.

The longtime point guard and current ESPN analyst has emerged as the front-runner for the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching vacancy, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania cautions that no final decision has been made and there are additional steps to be taken in their coaching search. New Orleans Pelicans associate coach and former Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego is also a candidate.

A 39-year-old native of Cookeville, TN, Redick appeared in 940 NBA games over 15 seasons from 2006 to 2021 with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks after being taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2006 NBA Draft. Collegiately, Redick played at Duke where was a two-time John R. Wooden Player of the Year.

Redick co-hosts the Mind the Game podcast alongside Lakers star LeBron James.

The Lakers are looking for a new head coach following the firing of Darvin Ham last month after two seasons.