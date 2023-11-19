NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-99 on Sunday.

Tyrese Maxey finished with 25 points and 10 assists, and De’Anthony Melton scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting for his fifth straight double-figure scoring game.

The 76ers shot 45.7% from 3-point range in their ninth straight victory over Brooklyn, including a four-game sweep in last season’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to lead Brooklyn with 26 points and six rebounds. Mikal Bridges scored 18 points and Nic Claxton added 10 points and nine rebounds.

CAVALIERS 121, NUGGETS 109

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and rookie Craig Porter Jr. added a career-high 21, powering Cleveland to their third straight victory, a 121-109 victory over defending NBA champion Denver.

Evan Mobley had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points for Cleveland, which built a season-high 26-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points and Christian Braun had 13 points off the bench for Denver.

Cleveland, which did not trail in the final three quarters, outrebounded the Nuggets 47-33.

RAPTORS 142, PISTONS 113

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 23 points, Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroder each had 17 and Toronto never trailed in handing Detroit its 11th consecutive loss.

Barnes led Toronto with nine assists as the Raptors recorded a franchise-record 44. Toronto finished with more assists than Detroit had made baskets (39).

Toronto’s previous record for assists in a game was 40, set Nov. 18, 2019 against Charlotte.

Stanley Umude scored 19 points and Cade Cunningham had 18 for the Pistons.

MAGIC 128, PACERS 116

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 19, and visiting Orlando jumped to a big lead early and routed Indiana.

Six Magic players scored at least 13. Suggs, who sat out Friday’s win at Chicago with a knee injury, scored nine of his 18 in the opening quarter. Moritz Wagner scored 16 and Cole Anthony 15.

Reserve Jordan Nwora led the Pacers with 19. Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed all seven field-goal attempts in a two-point first half and finished with 12 points.

Orlando had a 42-21 lead after the first quarter and were ahead by as much as 38 in the second quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba