Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid will be out at least one to two months as he recovers from a meniscus tear in his left knee, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"I'm told that the hope is that [Joel] Embiid misses one to two months...If a full repair is needed in surgery, that's going to be a significantly longer recovery time period."@ShamsCharania updates on Joel Embiid's injury.

📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/qvhjliu6WP — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 5, 2024

The procedure he is set to have this week will determine exactly how much time he is expected to miss, reports Charania. He adds that if a full repair of the meniscus is needed, he will be out longer than one or two months.

The 29-year-old was the frontrunner in the MVP race prior to the injury, which he suffered last week in a game against the Golden State Warriors. Embiid had also dealt with knee issues leading up to his injury.

In 34 games this season, Embiid is averaging a league-best 35.3 points per game on over 53 per cent shooting to go along with 11.3 rebounds. He was also on pace to win his third straight scoring title.

The Sixers (30-18) sit fifth in the Eastern Conference entering play Monday.