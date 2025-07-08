Jonas Valanciunas played coy on his NBA future during a basketball conference on Tuesday in his native Lithuania.

The veteran centre did not directly address the reports that he is seeking a buyout once his trade from the Sacramento Kings to the Denver Nuggets, in exchange for Dario Saric, is made official.

Valanciunas, 33, is believed to have a lucrative contract offer from Panathinaikos.

Asked if he will be playing for the Nuggets next season, Valanciunas was cryptic.

"You can say anything," Valanciunas said. "A lot has already been said here... All kinds of thoughts. The bubble burst, everyone shared what everyone thinks. We will only find out when the first game is. Everything will be clear."

The 13-year pro said that he's waiting for the deal to officially be completed.

"When the trade is over, we will come up with a plan," he said. "[The Nuggets] will express their wishes, how they think, how they see it... [I'll have a] medical, other details. This will depend on the team."

Originally taken with the fifth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Valanciunas has appeared in 937 games for the Kings, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors.

For his career, Valanciunas has averaged 13.1 points on .560 shooting, 9.3 boards and 1.4 assists over 25.1 minutes a night.